Godfrey Gordon William Peacefully, in Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on June 21, 2019, Gordon aged 94 years, former general manager of Falkirk Building Society, a loving husband of the late Margaret, much loved dad to Alistair and Janice, father-in-law of Ian, a beloved and devoted papa of Adam, Katy, Ewan and Margaret, also a great-papa of Finlay. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 4, in Falkirk Crematorium, at 3.15 pm, to which all are respectfully invited.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 27, 2019
