DAVIDSON Gordon Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, on July 5, 2019, Gordon, aged 83 years, beloved husband of Agnes Reid, much loved dad of Stuart and Gordon, father-in-law of Sylvia and Nico, also a devoted grandpa of Claire, Martin, Iona, Rebekah and Caoimhe.
"At home with the Lord".
Funeral service will be held at Larbert Baptist Church, on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 10.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment in Camelon Cemetery, arriving approximately 12 noon.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 11, 2019