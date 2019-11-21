|
|
|
GOODSIR Ginette Marie Louise
(nee Leduc) Peacefully, at Carrondale Care Home, on Sunday, November 10, 2019, aged 93 years, with her loving family around her. Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grand mother, loved forever xx. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 1 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. An opportunity after the service for those wishing to do so can donate to Carrondale Care Home. Also our dear brother, Alexander McDonald Goodsir, aged 69 years, peacefully passed away on April 11, 2019, in South Africa. Loved forever xx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 21, 2019