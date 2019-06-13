|
|
|
McLAY
Georgina (Ena) (nee Rice) Passed away suddenly, but peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, aged 81 years. Beloved wife of Jim, cherished mum to Marion and the late Josef, mother-in-law to Wilson and adored gran to Kristie, Neave, Jack, Maddie, David, Jamie and the late Nicole. You have left a void that can never be filled. Funeral service will be held at William Scott's, Falkirk, Friday, June 14, at 10.30 am, thereafter to Camelon Cemetery.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 13, 2019
