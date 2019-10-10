|
|
|
FARGIE George Watson Peacefully, at Wheatlands Care Home on October 8, 2019. George,
aged 93 years. Beloved husband of Una (Donaldson), loving father of Jim, dear father-in-law of Romayne and proud grandfather of Taylor and Nathan. At rest. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 11.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to Macular Degeneration Society and Wheatlands Nursing Home.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 10, 2019