Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George FARGIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Watson FARGIE

Notice Condolences

George Watson FARGIE Notice
FARGIE George Watson Peacefully, at Wheatlands Care Home on October 8, 2019. George,
aged 93 years. Beloved husband of Una (Donaldson), loving father of Jim, dear father-in-law of Romayne and proud grandfather of Taylor and Nathan. At rest. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 11.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to Macular Degeneration Society and Wheatlands Nursing Home.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.