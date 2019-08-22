|
McNIVEN
George (Geordie) Passed away peacefully, in FVRH, on Friday, August 16, 2019. Geordie, beloved husband to Alina, father to Lesley, Mandy, Steven, Martin and beloved grandfather of Jack, Dean, Jordan, Mitchell Cara, Liam, Matt and Emma.
Loved and sorely missed big guy.
From Stef, Jack and Dean.
Funeral service on August 28, at 1 pm, at Camelon Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. Retiral collection for Strathcarron Hospice on leaving the service.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 22, 2019