Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George McNIVEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George (Geordie) McNIVEN

Notice Condolences

George (Geordie) McNIVEN Notice
McNIVEN
George (Geordie) Passed away peacefully, in FVRH, on Friday, August 16, 2019. Geordie, beloved husband to Alina, father to Lesley, Mandy, Steven, Martin and beloved grandfather of Jack, Dean, Jordan, Mitchell Cara, Liam, Matt and Emma.
Loved and sorely missed big guy.
From Stef, Jack and Dean.
Funeral service on August 28, at 1 pm, at Camelon Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. Retiral collection for Strathcarron Hospice on leaving the service.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.