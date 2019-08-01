Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
13:45
Falkirk Crematorium
JOHNSTONE George Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on July 25, 2019, George, aged 78 years, dearly beloved husband of Anna (née Ogg), loving father of Dianne and David and treasured brother of Margaret. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 1.45 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, there will be a retiral collection in
aid of Alzheimer Scotland for those who wish to donate.
Sad are the hearts that love you,
Silent are the tears that fall,
Living life without you,
Will be the hardest part of all.
Love you Dad.
I have lost my brother with a heart of gold,
Worth more to me than wealth untold.
From earthly toil to heavenly rest,
God took you George, you were the best. From Margaret, Ian and family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
