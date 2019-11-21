|
GRAY George Anne, Karen and Alan would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for cards, flowers and support received during this sad time. We would like to express our sincere thanks to Wallace Medical Centre, Larbert Pharmacy, FVRH Respiratory Medicine including the Palliative Care District Nurses and Doctors, Beatson Cancer Care, Strathcarron Hospice, Carers and the Ambulance Service, all of whom provided excellent care. Thanks to William Scott for their professional service and support and Grange Manor Hotel who provided catering. Grateful thanks to all who attended the service and to the Rev Iain Scoular for a comforting service. We are grateful for the donations to the retiral collection which raised £920 which will be forwarded to Beatson Cancer Care.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 21, 2019