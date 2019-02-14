Home

George (Stanley) GRAY

Notice

George (Stanley) GRAY Notice
GRAY George (Stanley) The family of the late George (Stanley) wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy received at this sad time. Rev Aftab Gohar for his kindness and comforting service, Glenbervie Golf Club for catering and to everyone who paid their last respects at the crematorium. The retiral offering will be forwarded to Strathcarron Hospice with grateful thanks.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
