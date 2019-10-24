Home

FARGIE George Watson Una, Jim and Romayne wish to thanks relatives, friends and neighbours for kind expressions of sympathy and support given at the passing of George.
The Reverend George MacDonald for comforting and uplifting service.
Doctors and nurses at
Antonine Medical Centre,
Wheatlands Care Home for the
exceptional care given to George.
William and Paul from
Thomas Cuthell and Sons,
Allandale Bowling Club and
Alex Graham and Sons for catering.
Retiral collection of £420 will be divided between Macular Degeneration and Wheatlands Care Home.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
