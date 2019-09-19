Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George WATSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Eddie WATSON

Notice

George Eddie WATSON Notice
WATSON George Eddie The family of the late Eddie wish to thank relatives, friends and neighbours, also sports colleagues and ex work colleagues for their kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards and flowers received in their sad loss. Irene Gardner for her uplifting service, Cowan Funeral Directors for their professional handling of the arrangements and those who paid their last respects at the crematorium. Thanks to those who gave so generously to Scottish Mountain Rescue, the amount raised was £300.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.