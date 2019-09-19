|
|
|
WATSON George Eddie The family of the late Eddie wish to thank relatives, friends and neighbours, also sports colleagues and ex work colleagues for their kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards and flowers received in their sad loss. Irene Gardner for her uplifting service, Cowan Funeral Directors for their professional handling of the arrangements and those who paid their last respects at the crematorium. Thanks to those who gave so generously to Scottish Mountain Rescue, the amount raised was £300.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 19, 2019