SEMPLE George Douglas Peacefully, at home with his family on Sunday, July 21, 2019. George Douglas, dearly loved and darling husband of Nan, a very special dad to Kenneth and fiancee Yasmina, Diane and husband James and adored grandpa of Kelly. Funeral service will be held in Falkirk Crematorium on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and asked to wear bright colours. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral offering on behalf of The Dogs Trust and Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 25, 2019