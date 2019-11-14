|
COGHILL George The family of the late George wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the cards, flowers, kind expressions of sympathy and support received at this sad time. Special thanks to ERI and FVRH Cardiology Wards for their care and attention. Collumbine Funeral Services, Laura Gordon, Celebrant and The Grange Manor hotel for their respectful services. To everyone who paid their last respects. The retiral collection raised £900 for the FVRH Cardiology Ward ,with grateful thanks.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 14, 2019