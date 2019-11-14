Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collumbine Funeral Services
68 Carron Road
Falkirk, Stirlingshire FK2 7RR
01324 611777
Resources
More Obituaries for George COGHILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George COGHILL

Notice

George COGHILL Notice
COGHILL George The family of the late George wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the cards, flowers, kind expressions of sympathy and support received at this sad time. Special thanks to ERI and FVRH Cardiology Wards for their care and attention. Collumbine Funeral Services, Laura Gordon, Celebrant and The Grange Manor hotel for their respectful services. To everyone who paid their last respects. The retiral collection raised £900 for the FVRH Cardiology Ward ,with grateful thanks.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -