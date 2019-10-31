|
|
|
CAFFERTY George Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on October 24, 2019, George, aged 85 years, beloved husband of the late Sylvia, dearly loved dad of Lynne, Angela, Amanda and Russell and much loved grandad and uncle.
His presence we miss,
His memory we treasure,
Loving him always,
Forgetting him never.
For funeral details please contact
Co-op Funeralcare, Grangemouth on
Tel: 01324 483377. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if so desired, for Chest, Heart and Stroke, Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 31, 2019