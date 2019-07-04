Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Scott
30 Ladysmill
Falkirk, Stirlingshire FK2 9AU
01324 623009
Resources
More Obituaries for George BROTHERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George BROTHERSON

Notice

George BROTHERSON Notice
BROTHERSON George Christine would like to thank family, friends, work colleagues and neighbours for flowers, cards and kind messages on her sad loss. Special thanks to Susan Fraser, for her kindness and the perfect service to celebrate the life of George. Thanks also to the District Nurses and Palliative Care Team for their excellent care. William Scott Funeral Directors for their excellent handling of funeral arrangements, Hotel Cladhan, for catering and everyone who paid their last respects. Donation of £350 has been sent on to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 4, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.