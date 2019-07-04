|
BROTHERSON George Christine would like to thank family, friends, work colleagues and neighbours for flowers, cards and kind messages on her sad loss. Special thanks to Susan Fraser, for her kindness and the perfect service to celebrate the life of George. Thanks also to the District Nurses and Palliative Care Team for their excellent care. William Scott Funeral Directors for their excellent handling of funeral arrangements, Hotel Cladhan, for catering and everyone who paid their last respects. Donation of £350 has been sent on to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 4, 2019