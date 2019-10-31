|
|
|
ANDERSON Gary William (Whiteside) (Joe) "Until we meet again"
When you went away,
I thought the world would end,
But then I felt your presence,
And I knew we would meet again,
I still wish I could touch you,
And see your smiling face,
But I'll just have to be content,
To feel you round the place,
And when the day comes,
That it's my time to leave,
I know that your face,
Will be the first that I see,
So until we meet again,
I'll keep you in my heart,
And look forward to the time,
When we never have to part.
Rest in peace.
Love Mum, Dad, Colin and Gillian xxxx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 31, 2019