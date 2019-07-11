|
Constable Frank
Born 22/09/1937 Following a bravely fought battle against terminal illness, passed away peacefully at Strathcarron Hospice, Stirlingshire
on 24th June 2019.
Beloved father of Julia, Deborah and Rhona, dear Grandad to Jason, Liam, Charlie, Joe and Georgia,
Great Grandad to Oliver.
Forever in our hearts,
he will be missed.
Funeral Service will take place on Monday 12th August at 11am at
Holy Trinity Church, Long Itchington to which family and friends are respectfully invited.
No flowers please but donations,
if desired, in Frank's memory can be made at the service or sent directly to Prostate Cancer UK, Fourth Floor,
The Counting House, 53 Tooley Street, London, SE1 2QN www.prostatecanceruk.org
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 11, 2019