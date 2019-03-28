|
|
|
THOMSON Frances The family of the late Frances would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy for the sad loss of their mum. Thanks to Finlay and Gladys at Co-operative Funeral Care for their guidance and support. Thanks to Rev Alison Meikle for comforting words and prayers.
A special thanks to Ivybank Nursing Home for the care and compassion given to our mum. Thanks to Leapark Hotel for catering. For those who kindly donated, £201 was raised and will be forwarded to Dementia UK.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More