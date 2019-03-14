Home

Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
15:15
Falkirk Crematorium
THOMSON Frances Peacefully, at Ivybank Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family, on March 8, 2019, aged 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Jack Thomson and loving mother of George, Audrey, Gail and the late Gordon, loving granny and great-granny.
A light from our family is gone,
A voice we love is still,
A place is vacant in our hearts,
No one can ever fill.
Funeral will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, March 18, at 3.15 pm, all friends welcome. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for Dementia UK for those wishing to donate.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
