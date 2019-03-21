Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frances NEWTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances (Frankie) NEWTON

Notice Condolences

Frances (Frankie) NEWTON Notice
NEWTON Frances (Frankie) Peacefully, at home on March 17, 2019, aged 79 years. Frankie, a much loved wife to William (Billy). Loving mum to Karen, Alison and William. Devoted gran of Sheryl, Abbie and Josh also a mother-in-law of John. Funeral service will take place on Friday, March 29, in Falkirk Crematorium at 10.45 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu can be given to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.