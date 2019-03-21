|
|
|
NEWTON Frances (Frankie) Peacefully, at home on March 17, 2019, aged 79 years. Frankie, a much loved wife to William (Billy). Loving mum to Karen, Alison and William. Devoted gran of Sheryl, Abbie and Josh also a mother-in-law of John. Funeral service will take place on Friday, March 29, in Falkirk Crematorium at 10.45 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu can be given to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
