CAMPBELL Forbes Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on March 18, 2019. Forbes, aged 78 years, survived by his two sons and four grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at Denny Baptist Church, on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 12.45 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited followed by committal at Falkirk Crematorium at 1.45 pm. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Diabetes UK.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
