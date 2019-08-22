STEWART Evelyn Peacefully, on August 16, 2019, Evelyn, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Jim and much loved sister of May, Rae, Syd and James and a loving aunt to all the family. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, August 26, at 1.45 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as donations, if so desired, for Strathcarron Hospice.

A helping hand, a heart of gold,

This is the picture we tenderly hold,

A friend to all, her last would give,

A better lady never lived.

To us you were someone special,

Someone good and true,

You will never be forgotten,

For we thought the world of you.

The angels sang "Amazing Grace",

Then God came down and touched your face,

And then he whispered soft and low,

"Come my darling its time to go". Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 22, 2019