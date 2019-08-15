Home

Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
13:00
Falkirk Crematorium
CUMMING Essie Helen (nee Dawson) Suddenly, but peacefully at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on August 8, 2019, Essie, aged 87, beloved wife of the late John Cumming and a much loved mum and gran to Gwen, David, Lachlan, Karen, Paul, Michael, Lauren and Jessica. Funeral service will take place at Falkirk Crematorium at 1 pm, on Monday, August 19, 2019. The family kindly request that you wear a bright item of clothing. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, can be given on the day for Maggie's. Happy, smiling, always content,
Loved and respected wherever she went,
Always so thoughtful, loving and kind,
A beautiful memory she has left behind.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
