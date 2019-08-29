Home

CUMMING Essie Gwen, David and family would like to express our thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers and support received following the recent loss of our mum. Thanks also to everyone who attended the service at Falkirk Crematorium and kindly donated £305 to the retiral collection on behalf of Maggies Forth Valley. A special thank you to Lindy Irving for her excellent service, to the Co-op Funeralcare for their personal and caring arrangement and The Park Hotel for catering.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
