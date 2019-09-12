Home

Ena NICOLSON

Ena NICOLSON Notice
NICOLSON Ena Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on September 6, 2019, Ena,
beloved wife of the late Harry much loved mum of Alasdair, Ian and Fiona and a dear mother-in-law and Amma, who will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service will be held at Westpark Church, Denny on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 2 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to committal at Falkirk Crematorium at 3.15 pm. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral offering taken for those wishing to donate.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
