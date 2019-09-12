|
NICOLSON Ena Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on September 6, 2019, Ena,
beloved wife of the late Harry much loved mum of Alasdair, Ian and Fiona and a dear mother-in-law and Amma, who will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service will be held at Westpark Church, Denny on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 2 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to committal at Falkirk Crematorium at 3.15 pm. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral offering taken for those wishing to donate.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 12, 2019