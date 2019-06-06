|
|
|
FORBES Emma Oor darling niece Emma Mary Elizabeth.
The first time we met you,
Our hearts were filled with love,
For a precious little baby girl,
A gift from God above,
Soon you were growing up,
And we all had such fun,
With love and happy memories,
That will never be undone,
We know you have gone to Heaven now,
You will be the brightest star shining high above,
Where you will continue to fill our hearts with love.
Your ever loving Uncle Tony and Auntie Mary, Uncle Ross, Auntie Mandy and wee cousin Ross xxx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 6, 2019
Read More