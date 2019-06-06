Home

FORBES Emma Peacefully, at home on Friday, May 31, 2019, Emma,
aged 12 years.
You've just walked ahead of us,
And we've got to understand,
You must release the ones you love,
And let go of her hand,
We try and cope the best we can,
But we're missing you so much,
If we could only see you,
And once more feel your touch,
Yes you've just walked on ahead of us,
Don't worry we'll be fine,
But now and then we swear we feel,
Your hand slip into ours,
God took her to his loving home,
God saw her getting tired,
A cure was not to be,
He wrapped her in His loving arms,
And whispered "come to me"
She suffered much in silence,
Her spirit did not bend,
She faced her pain with courage,
Until the very end,
She tried so hard to stay with us,
But her fight was not in vain,
God took her to his loving home,
And freed her from the pain.
Our love, our life, Mam, Dad and Sarah.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 6, 2019
