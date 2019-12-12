|
BAIRD Elsie Maud (nee Cooper) Beloved wife of Thomas, mother of Malcolm and grandmother to Andrew. Peacefully, passed away, on December 3, 2019. The service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Friday, December 13, at 10.45 am. The family would like to thank all the staff at Larbert Hospital, Stroke Unit, for all their kind attention during our difficult time.
Their light shines on,
Our loved ones leave behind a light that will never fade,
It's kept bright by the love we feel and the memories we made.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 12, 2019