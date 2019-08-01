Home

Ellen (Fraser) McQUEEN

Notice

Ellen (Fraser) McQUEEN Notice
McQUEEN
Ellen
(nee Fraser) The family of the late Ellen McQueen (nee Fraser) wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for all of the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy received at this sad time. Thank you to Melville Crosthwaite of Larbert East Church for a beautiful and thoughtful service, the Co-op Funeralcare for their kindness and their excellent attention to detail with the funeral arrangements, The Park Hotel for catering and to everyone who attended the service at Falkirk Crematorium and for the generous donations received in aid of Strathcarron Hospice and The MS Society which totalled £920.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
