McQUEEN (nee Fraser)
Ellen Unexpectedly taken from us, at home, on Thursday, June 20, 2019, Ellen, aged 65 years. Beloved daughter to Mary and the late Samuel, wife to Jim, mum to Robert (Rab), sister to Robert and Rosemary, Sam and Elizabeth and the late Mary, aunty to Elaine and granny Ellen to Eva, Samuel and Keira. A service to celebrate and commemorate Ellen's life will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Tuesday, July 9, at 11.30 am. Please feel free to wear something bright and colourful if you wish. Family flowers only please, as there will be a collection for both Strathcarron Hospice and The MS Society.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 4, 2019
