Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:15
Falkirk Crematorium
Ella STEEL

Ella STEEL Notice
STEEL Ella Peacefully, at Bankview Nursing Home, on November 16, 2019, Helen Banks Steel (Ella), aged 95 years. Dear mum of Hazel, gran of Julie and Ross, great-gran of Nicole, Rachel, Mia, John and James and great-great-gran of Hazel. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 12.15 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
