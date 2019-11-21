|
|
|
WHITE Elizabeth (Liz) Mary and Scott would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their support and kind expressions of sympathy and to everyone who attended Elizabeth's funeral. Thanks to the nursing staff of Ward 6, FVRH, for their care. Rev Mary Henderson, for her kindness and comforting service. Co-operative Funeralcare, for efficient funeral arrangements and Cladhan Hotel, for catering. The retiral collection will be forwarded to Strathcarron Hospice with grateful thanks.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 21, 2019