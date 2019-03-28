Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:30
Falkirk Crematorium
Elizabeth (Beth) STEVENSON

Elizabeth (Beth) STEVENSON Notice
STEVENSON Elizabeth (Beth) Sadly, on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Elizabeth (Beth) Stevenson, loving wife of the late Jim Stevenson and mother of Pauline and the late Jimmy, also gran to Sarah, Lucy, Paul and Antony and great-gran to Bella and Ralph. Sadly missed by all her family. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 11.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
