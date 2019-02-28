|
|
|
MULLEN Elizabeth (Betty) Peacefully, at Blackfaulds Nursing Home, on February 24, 2019, Betty, aged 89 years, beloved partner of Peter, a loving mum to the late William, who she missed dearly, also mum to Samuel, Edward and Brian, mother-in-law to Marion, Linda and Margaret a much loved gran of eight, great-gran of eight and a great-great-gran of four . Funeral service will be at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, March 11, at 12.15 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please. as donations if so desired. to be shared between Dementia UK and Cancer Research.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
