WHITE Elizabeth Mary (Liz) Peacefully, at FVRH, on Sunday, November 3, 2019, Elizabeth, aged 52 years. Dearly loved mum of Scott and beloved daughter of Mary and the late William. For funeral arrangements please contact Co-op Funeralcare, Falkirk. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for Strathcarron Hospice.
God saw your path was weary,
And getting hard to climb,
So He closed your eyelids softly,
And whispered, peace be thine.
With love from Mum and Scott xx.
A beautiful memory is all we have left,
Of one we loved and will never forget,
No longer with us, our lives to share,
But in our hearts, she is always there.
With love from the Mailer family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 7, 2019
