LEITCH Elizabeth Passed away peacefully, on March 1, 2019, aged 77, at Carrondale Care Home. Elizabeth Leitch (Menzies), loving wife of the late Donald Leitch, a loving mum, grandmother and great-grandmother. Fly high with the angels mum. Love Pauline.
You're at peace now gran. Love Natalie and Stephanie.
Shine bright great-gran. With love from your great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Wednesday, March 13, at 3.15 pm.
Elizabeth Leitch (Wee Betty),
A weel kent face in Stenhousemuir. Wilma, Hugh, Gillian and Aidan.
Loved Donald
Loved life
Loved Elvis
Loved Blackpool
Loved by everyone. Sister to Jean and "wee auntie Betty" to Jacqueline, Roger, Gavin, and Heather.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
