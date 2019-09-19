|
LEEBODY Elizabeth (Betty) Peacefully at St Margaret's Care Home, on September 14, 2019, Betty, aged 73 years. Beloved wife of John, a much loved mum, gran, great-gran, sister and aunt. Funeral service will be held at Kirk of Holyrood Church, Grangemouth, on Wednesday, September 25, at 10.30 am, thereafter to Falkirk Crematorium, for 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as donations, if so desired,
for St Margaret's Care Home.
She troubled no one, her wants were few,
And now, dear Lord, she has gone to you,
Take care of her while she takes her rest,
For she was my wife and she was the best.
Love John x.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 19, 2019