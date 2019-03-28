|
LAW Elizabeth (Betty) Peacefully, at home, on Thursday, March 21, 2019, Elizabeth (Betty), aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Alex, much loved mum of Tom, Agnes, Elizabeth and the late Mary, mother-in-law of John and Dean, devoted gran to Emma, Heather, Hayden and Lucy.
Always in our hearts.
Funeral service will be held at Larbert Old Church, on Monday, April 1, at 11 am, thereafter to Stenhousemuir Cemetery, for approximately 12 noon, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiral collection for Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
