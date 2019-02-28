|
IRELAND Elizabeth (Betty) Peacefully, at Falkirk Community Hospital, on January 29, 2019, Betty, aged 98 years, beloved aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt. Selflessly, Betty had a long held wish to donate her body to science therefore there will be no official funeral service. To celebrate her life, friends and family are respectfully invited to a memorial service on Tuesday, 5th March 5, at 2 pm, at the Cladhan Hotel, Kemper Avenue, Falkirk. No flowers please.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
