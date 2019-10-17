Home

Elizabeth (Bet) HAMILTON

HAMILTON Elizabeth (Bet) The family of the late Elizabeth (Bet), would like to express their sincere thanks for all the support received following their recent sad loss. Thanks to all who attended her funeral on Saturday, October 12, at Brightons Parish Church, where we collected the sum of £300, which will be donated to Macmillan Cancer. We would also like to thank Meadowbank Health Centre, Balmoral Care and carers and Honey Pharmacy, for the last few years. A special thanks to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, especially Ward B23, for the care and kindness shown in her last few days, Mr Ian Bailey, for his comforting service, Colin J. Wright Funeral Directors and the staff and caterers at the Masonic Hall, Brightons.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
