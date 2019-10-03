|
|
|
HAMILTON Elizabeth Sadly, passed away, on September 26, 2019, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, surrounded by family. Elizabeth (Bet), 83 years old. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Hamilton (Tom), mother to Thomas and Brian, mother-in-law to Kay.
Gran, you left us beautiful memories,
Your love is still our guide,
And though we cannot see you,
You're always by our side.
All our love Lorraine, Emma, Gary and Ross x.
Sleep tight Granny Bet.
Love Ava and Josh xxx.
Funeral service will take place on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Brightons Parish Church, at 10.15 am, followed by a burial service at Muiravonside Cemetery, at 11.00 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Macmillan Cancer.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 3, 2019