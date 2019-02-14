Resources More Obituaries for Elizabeth GRANT Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elizabeth GRANT

Notice GRANT Elizabeth Following the loss of a much loved wife and mother, the family would like to thank all friends, relatives, neighbours and staff at Falkirk Homecare for their kind expressions of sympathy and support. A special thank you to the nurses and doctors at Ward B21 at FVRH and a special thank you to all the staff at Strathcarron Hospice who cared for mum so beautifully and helped the whole family at this sad time. The family also thank Rev Monica J. MacDonald for her comforting service at the parish church and the cemetery and to all the attendees at the parish church in Laurieston for their respects and generous donations.

The family have chosen the charity of Strathcarron Hospice in donating £1055.57. Finally for their care, sensitive attention, help and support, all the staff at the Co-op Funeralcare. Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 14, 2019