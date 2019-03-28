Home

FRASER Elizabeth (Janet/Liz) The family of the late Elizabeth wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the cards and flowers and kind expressions of sympathy received at this sad time. Reverend Deborah Van Welie for her kindness and comforting service.
A sincere thanks to William Scott Funeral Directors for their excellent care and attention and the Cladhan Hotel for the catering. The retiral collection of £335 has been donated to Alzheimers Scotland.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
