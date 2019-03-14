|
FRASER Elizabeth (Janet / Liz) Passed away suddenly, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on March 8, 2019. Beloved wife of William (Bill) Fraser, mum to Billy, Douglas, Morag and the late David, mother-in-law to Helen and Elaine, gran to Katrina, George, Craig and Callum, great-gran to Simon, Lilith and Scarlett.
You knitted your last doll, played your last game of cards. But you planted love in our hearts and left us with precious memories that makes us laugh and cry. We will all miss you and you'll be in our hearts forever. All the family.
The funeral service will take place at William Scott Funeral Home. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 1.30 pm.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
