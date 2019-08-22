Home

COLLINS Elizabeth Peacefully at home, on August 17, 2019, after a short illness, Betty, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Jackie, a much loved mum, mother-in-law, gran and great-gran. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Wednesday, August 28, at 1.45 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as donations, if so desired, for Strathcarron Hospice.
Loved and remembered always.
From all the family.
Sleep tight granny Birdie.
Lots of love Emily and the boys.
