ANDERSON Elizabeth (Betty) Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on February 17, 2019, Betty, in her 92nd year, beloved sister of James, William, Caroline and Isabel and daughter of Elizabeth Towers and James Graham Anderson, also beloved aunt of Isabel McIntosh and family. Funeral service will be held at Albert Hall, Evangelical Church, Myreton Road, Grangemouth, FK3 0BJ, on Friday, March 8, at 10 am, thereafter to Camelon Cemetery, for 11.15 am. Family flowers only please, as donations, if so desired, for Headway in memory of Betty.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
