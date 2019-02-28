Home

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00
Albert Hall, Evangelical Church
Myreton Road
Grangemouth
Elizabeth (Betty) ANDERSON

Elizabeth (Betty) ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON Elizabeth (Betty) Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on February 17, 2019, Betty, in her 92nd year, beloved sister of James, William, Caroline and Isabel and daughter of Elizabeth Towers and James Graham Anderson, also beloved aunt of Isabel McIntosh and family. Funeral service will be held at Albert Hall, Evangelical Church, Myreton Road, Grangemouth, FK3 0BJ, on Friday, March 8, at 10 am, thereafter to Camelon Cemetery, for 11.15 am. Family flowers only please, as donations, if so desired, for Headway in memory of Betty.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
