Thomas Cuthell & Sons (Bo'ness)
Bridgeness Road
Bo'ness, West Lothian EH51 9SH
01506 822159
Eleanor WALLACE

Eleanor WALLACE Notice
WALLACE Eleanor Peacefully, at Bo'ness Care Home, on September 26, 2019, Eleanor, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother to Gordon, Kathryn and their partners and a sadly missed grandma to her six grandchildren and great-grandma to her five great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Parlour, Bo'ness, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 10 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at New Grandsable Cemetery, at approximately 11 am. Family flowers only please, a retiral collection will be held for the benefit of Dementia Scotland, in memory of Eleanor.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
