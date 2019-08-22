Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine ROY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine ROY

Notice Condolences

Elaine ROY Notice
ROY Elaine Suddenly at home, on August 14, 2019, aged 54. A much loved wife, mum, gran and sister. Funeral service will take place at Larbert East Church, on Friday, August 23, at 11 am, followed by Larbert Cemetery, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
She lived for those she loved,
And those she loved remember.
Love Zanna xxx.
Please find her your softest pillow Lord to rest her head upon,
And place a kiss upon her cheek and tell her who it's from.
Love Louise, Colin and Lewis xxx
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.