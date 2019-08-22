|
|
|
ROY Elaine Suddenly at home, on August 14, 2019, aged 54. A much loved wife, mum, gran and sister. Funeral service will take place at Larbert East Church, on Friday, August 23, at 11 am, followed by Larbert Cemetery, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
She lived for those she loved,
And those she loved remember.
Love Zanna xxx.
Please find her your softest pillow Lord to rest her head upon,
And place a kiss upon her cheek and tell her who it's from.
Love Louise, Colin and Lewis xxx
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 22, 2019