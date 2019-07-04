|
CLARK Elaine The family and friends of the late Elaine Clark who died on June 13, 2019, would like to thank most sincerly all who attended the funeral for all the cards, flowers and sympathy messages, would like to thank John O'Connor and family for their professional service at this sad time the Reverand Philip Hacking for a beatiful service the Park Hotel for catering the collection raised for New Carron Home was £900 many thanks for the donations.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 4, 2019