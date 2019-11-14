|
BOYD Elaine (Helen) The family of the late Elaine wish to express sincere thanks to all friends and relatives for all the cards, flowers, sympathy and support received at this sad time. We would like to thank Strathcarron Hospice, for their care, Collumbine Funeral Services, Diane Goldberg, for her comforting service, the Park Hotel, for the catering and to everyone who attended and paid their final farewell. The retiral collection, which raised £617.16, will be forwarded to Strathcarron Hospice in Elaine's memory.
